A top official of Attock Group receives the highest civil award

28 March 2024

Attock Group of Companies in Pakistan congratulates Shuaib A Malik, Group CEO, on being conferred with the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan. He has been recognised for his outstanding contributions to fostering and facilitating foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan's ever-challenging business environment.

Attock Group of Companies includes the holding company Attock Oil Company Ltd (AOC). Its subsidiaries include Pakistan Oilfields Ltd (POL), Attock Refinery Ltd (ARL), National Refinery Ltd (NRL), Attock Petroleum Ltd (APL), Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd (ACPL) and Attock Energy (Private) Ltd.

He became the youngest CEO of the group holding company, "The Attock Oil Company Ltd" on 1 September 1995. With his hard work, dedication, business acumen and professional abilities, he eventually rose to the highest management position in the Group. He was appointed Group CEO of "Attock Group of Companies" in July 2006.

