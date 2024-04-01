CEMEX receives EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year award for 6th consecutive year

ICR Newsroom By 01 April 2024

CEMEX has been recognised by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as 2024 Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year. The Partner of the Year award highlights CEMEX's continued efforts to reduce energy consumption, minimise environmental impact, and promote sustainable practices across its cement plants, ready-mix concrete facilities, and other operations across the USA. To achieve the award CEMEX has made key contributions such as sourcing 100 per cent renewable electricity at a cement plant, launching more than 30 thermal and electrical efficiency upgrades, replacing dozens of ready-mix trucks and transport tractors with low emission, compressed natural gas vehicles and replacing three diesel-powered locomotives with near-zero emissions models.



"We are grateful to receive the EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year award for the sixth consecutive year," said Cemex USA President Jaime Muguiro. "We believe energy efficiency is not only good for business, but also good for the planet. This honour is a testament to our steadfast commitment to building a better, more sustainable future."



The company targets a carbon emissions reduction of 47 per cent per tonne of cementitious material and by 41 per cent in concrete by 2030. In addition, it aims to achieve net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2050.







Published under