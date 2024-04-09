Saint-Gobain acquires Canada-based Bailey Group

09 April 2024

Saint-Gobain has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of The Bailey Group Companies, consisting of Bailey-Hunt Ltd and its subsidiaries, a privately owned manufacturer of metal building solutions for light construction in Canada, for CAD880m (US$651.8m) in cash.

Bailey is a leading player in metal framing in Canada, posting sales of CAD532m in 2023. With a 75-year history, it operates 12 manufacturing plants across Canada and has been a long-standing partner of Saint-Gobain for metal ceiling grids, frames and fasteners.

In many countries, metal framing is already an important part of Saint-Gobain’s solution offer for light construction, since it is commonly used for interior solutions (hand-in-hand with plasterboard, insulation and ceilings) as well as for exterior solutions (with siding and roofing). With this acquisition, Saint-Gobain will further reinforce its portfolio in light and sustainable construction in the Canadian market, and will be well positioned to better serve its customers with a comprehensive range of solutions offering sustainability and performance, thanks to innovative installation systems, improving productivity and ergonomics on construction sites, according to the company.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

