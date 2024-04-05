Holcim acquires concrete construction systems specialist Tensolite

Suzanne Starbuck By 05 April 2024

Holcim has signed an agreement to acquire Tensolite, a leading manufacturer of innovative precast and pre-stressed concrete construction systems with US$22m of net sales in 2023 and a strong presence in fast-growing Latin American markets. With plants and a distribution network across Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, Tensolite will expand Holcim’s Solutions & Products portfolio and strengthen its geographical footprint.

Oliver Osswald, region head Latin America, said: “By acquiring Tensolite, we are further expanding our Solutions & Products portfolio in Latin America and globally. Due to its leadership in innovative precast and pre-stressed construction systems, Tensolite will be an important part of our continued expansion into the most attractive markets, while offering synergies with other other business units such as our network of yard stores, Disensa. I am excited to further grow Tensolite and to welcome all 155 employees to the Holcim family.”

Tensolite was founded in 1979 and specialises in concrete construction systems from joists and roof tiles, to customised products for large civil works, from bridge beams and precast to grandstands and walkways. Tensolite’s flagship range of pre-stressed joists for ceilings and mezzanines incorporate smart design, with lighter slabs saving concrete, formwork and time.

Around 80 per cent of single-family homes in Argentina are built with concrete joists, representing a market with significant potential. Other innovations include Tensolite’s cost-efficient interlocking precast walls, which can be installed by four people without the use of cranes or other machinery.

