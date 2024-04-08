Bangladesh likely to break cement export target in 12MFY23-24

ICR Newsroom By 08 April 2024

Bangladesh recorded 48.7 per cent YoY growth in cement export revenue to US$14.39m in the first nine months of FY23-24 (July 2023-March 2024) from US$9.68m in the same corresponding months of the previous year, according to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). This figure includes minor amounts of salt, stone, and related products. The 28.6 per cent YoY rise in cement exports also surpassed the target of US$11.19m for the 9MFY23-24.

Bangladesh had set a higher target export revenue of US$15m for FY23-24 against US$13.66m earned in FY22-23. Generally, most cement exports from Bangladesh are shipped to India, particularly from the northeastern states of Bangladesh. Other popular destinations include Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

In the 9MFY23-24, Bangladesh’s total export revenue for all merchandise was US$43.55bn, up 4.4 per cent yearly. The full-year target is US$62bn.

