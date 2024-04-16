Belarusian cement plants post losses

Muriel Bal By 16 April 2024

In 2023 OAO Krichevcementnoshifer reported a loss of BYN120.65m (US$36.9m), a fourfold YoY increase despite a 9.3 per cent YoY revenue increase, according to Charter 97.



OAO Krasnoselskstroymaterialy doubled its loss to BYN55.1m in 2023 when compared with 2022 while its revenue saw a 5.6 per cent YoY uptick.



The OJSC Belarussian Cement Plant reduced its net loss by 16 per cent to BYN34.36m in 2023 while its revenue declined by 2.9 per cent over the same period.

The Belarusian cement industry has a total cement capacity of 7.85Mta installed in three cement plant, according to The Global Cement Report, 15th Edition. OAO Krasnoselskstroymaterialy operates a 3.45Mta plant in western Belarus, the largest of the country. Belarussian Cement and Krichevcementnoshifer operate one unit each in the east of Belarus, with cement capacities of 3Mta and 1.4Mta, respectively.

