Gebr Pfeiffer wins UltraTech mill orders

Peter Bell By 17 April 2024

India's UltraTech Cement Ltd is building three new clinker production lines and will use Gebr Pfeiffer vertical roller mill (VRM) technology.



Gebr Pfeiffer SE (Germany) and its Indian subsidiary Gebr Pfeiffer (India) Pvt Ltd will carry out the work at the Happy 3 plant where the cement raw material will be ground in an MVR 5000 R-4 mill. With a 5300kW drive, this mill can grind approximately 705tph to a product fineness of 1.5 per cent R212µm. The integrated SLS 5300 VR high-efficiency classifier, with optimised flow and electrical efficiency, separates the product to achieve the target fineness.



Gebr Pfeiffer says for the grinding of approximately 45tph of petcoke or approximately 90tph of coal, three VRMs of the type MPS 3550 BK will be supplied. These are equipped with a 1300kW gearbox as standard and each will have an integrated high-efficiency classifier type SLS 3750 BK.

Published under