FLSmidth wins 5-year supervisory support agreement with SSBIL

Peter Bell By 18 April 2024

FLSmidth will provide expertise and supervisory support to SSBIL for its operations and maintenance contract with Abayak Cement’s plant in Akoga, on the mainland of Equatorial Guinea.



The plant’s main equipment was designed and supplied by FLSmidth several years ago, including an OK™ Mill, a ROTAX-2® Kiln, Cross-Bar® Cooler, Pfister® dosing systems, Ventomatic® packing plant and our Automation control systems. Installation was completed in 2016. However, due to local issues regarding the main power supply, the plant essentially stood idle until 2023.



Following investments in a new power plant and some care and attention to the dormant equipment, commissioning is ongoing and expected to be complete by mid-2024. FLSmidth won the original equipment order for this project in 2013.





