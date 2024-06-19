Weakness lingering in Spanish cement industry

ICR Newsroom By 19 June 2024

Cement consumption in Spain reported marginal growth of 0.3 per cent YoY in May to 1.364Mt, up from 1.361Mt in May 2023, according to the latest cement statistics.



Exports were up 11.4 per cent YoY in May, coming in at 504,696t, almost 52,000t more than in the same month of 2023.

January-May 2024

Cement consumption was down 3.4 per cent YoY in the first five months of 2024, amounting to 6.014Mt, down from 6.227Mt in the same period a year earlier.Exports fell by 18.2 per cent YoY in the January to May period, coming in at 1.956Mt.



12-month moving average

The data show that in the last 12 months (June 2023 to May 2024) cement sales fell 4.6 per cent YoY to 14.284Mt, almost 700,000t less than the previous period, while exports contracted 14.7 per cent YoY to 4.67Mt, a loss of more than 800,000t.

