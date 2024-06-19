Fives Combustion Systems wins Indian alternative fuel burner project

19 June 2024

Fives Combustion Systems (Fives group) has won an order for the first Indian breakthrough in pneumatic feed line injection for alternative solid fuel and reduced emissions. An Indian cement manufacturer was looking for a kiln burner that would enable the use of alternative solid fuels in the main firing for its plant in the south of India. The goal was to initially achieve 20 per cent substitution rate (TSR) through only calciner firing with an aim to reach 30 per cent subsequently inclusive of kiln burner through pneumatic injection.

Fives leveraged its extensive global experience to support its customer initiative to reduce its environmental footprint. The Pillard NOVAFLAM® Evolution+ kiln burner supplied by Fives Combustion Systems is designed to improve ASF substitution rates through main firing.

This project had the following results:

• Maximised TSR per cent in pyro processes > 30 per cent

• fuel cost savings through ASF substitution

• reduction of the plant’s carbon footprint.

