Pakistan's cement export growth unabated in 11MFY23-24

ICR Newsroom By 20 June 2024

Pakistan's cement and clinker exports increased by 40.5 per cent in the 11MFY23-24 (July 2023-May 2024) to US$236.79m, from US$168.58m in the 11MFY22-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data said. In Pakistani rupee terms, export revenue saw a significant growth of 61.1 per cent to PKR67.19bn (US$241.1m) during the period, sustained by the local currency's competitive rates against the US dollar. Export volumes advanced 67.1 per cent over the same period to 6.183Mt from 3.7Mt.

Export growth can be attributed to the continued good exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee against foreign currency, the fall in coal prices, and other factors. Additionally, improved economic conditions in importing countries, such as Sri Lanka, contributed to increased exports.

May 2024

PBS export and import data showed that cement and clinker exports in May 2024 registered a 28.6 per cent MoM growth to US$32.25m from US$25.07m in April 2024. Volumes increased 32.5 per cent to 880,574t MoM from 664,808t in April 2024. YoY, cement exports rose by 78.2 per cent in value from US$18.09m in May 2023, while the export volume increased by 89.2 per cent to 465,266t.

