GCCA and UNIDO sign decarbonisation MoU

Suzanne Starbuck By 21 June 2024

A ground-breaking agreement has been signed by the UN’s Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) to work together on decarbonising the cement and concrete industry, with a strong focus on the Global South. The two organisations have agreed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will see them working together on key sustainability and decarbonisation issues, including:

providing recommendations for decision-makers to create the right market environments for the development of low and near zero emissions cement and concrete

developing innovative technological solutions to help meet net zero commitments

organising joint international industry and government events

jointly authoring and publishing documents, recommendations and research tools

identifying promising companies and innovative solutions and showcasing these at relevant events and in publications

UNIDO supports its 172 member states with economic and industrial development, in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With its long-standing experience in renewable energy projects and the application of clean energy technologies in industry, UNIDO successfully collaborates with a wide range of partners globally supporting industries on their path to net-zero emissions.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Austria, Gerd Müller, director general of UNIDO, said, "Cement and concrete are a vital part of resilient infrastructure development. Decarbonising the cement and concrete sectors worldwide is essential to reducing CO 2 emissions and tackling climate change. The GCCA and its members are leading the way on doing so for this important global industry. Our UNIDO member states face a number of technical, market-related and policy hurdles that make decarbonisation commitments even more challenging. That is why I am very glad to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with the GCCA and start a new phase of closer cooperation that will help our member states overcome those challenges."

"Through our Net Zero Roadmap and the accelerator programme we have put in place, we are already working with policymakers, governments and industry to overcome procurement and resourcing challenges across the global south. Having this ground-breaking agreement with UNIDO is a natural progression which we hope will fast-track progress in a meaningful way," added Thomas Guillot, CEO, GCCA.





