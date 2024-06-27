Cementtech 2024 takes place in Wuhan

ICR Newsroom By 27 June 2024

Cementtech 2024 opened its doors yesterday to over 20,000 visitors and 1500 exhibitors from across the globe in its 15,000m2 exhibition area. Hosted at the picturesque Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center, this event unites industry-leading technology and service providers, cement manufacturers and cement sector experts. Two primary themes of the event were the decarbonisation and digitalisation of the cement production process.

The first day of Cementtech witnessed solutions providers unveiling their latest innovations and showcasing their plans for modernising the industry and addressing its most pressing challenges. Exhibiting companies spanned disciplines such as grinding equipment, pyroprocessing systems, digital services and mining vehicles.

On the second day of the conference, the technical conference commenced with an opening address from the Secretary-General of the China Cement Association (CCA), Wang Yutao, who discussed the association’s 2030 carbon peak and 2060 carbon neutrality targets. Subsequently, attendees were briefed by CCA Deputy Secretary-General, Fan Yongbin on their low-carbon and green development roadmap. Other speakers at the conference included Xu Yue from Conch Cement, Sun Jian from CNBM Equipment Group, and many more.

Cementtech is an annual event organised by the China Building Materials Federation, China Cement Association, and the Construction Materials Industry Branch of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. For a comprehensive list of exhibitors and speakers, please visit www.cementtech.org.

