Alfalah ul Alami joins WCA as an associate corporate member

Peter Bell By 03 July 2024

The World Cement Association (WCA) is welcoming Alfalah ul Alami, a mining and construction materials production company, based in Afghanistan, as an associate corporate member.

Alfalah ul Alami is a profit-based company that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan contracts. In partnership with national and international companies, the company is currently dedicated to constructing a cement plant in the Jabal Al-Sarraj district of Parwan province, amidst vineyards, mineral-rich hills and mountains. The plant meets the demand of central provinces and neighbouring regions, and plays a key role in promoting social welfare and environmental sustainability in Afghanistan.

This development represents a historic investment of US$220m and is expected to produce 5000tpd of high-quality cement while meeting international standards and domestic market demands.

“Joining the WCA is a significant milestone for Alfalah ul Alami. We are eager to share our expertise and innovative approaches with the WCA’s community. Our investment in the cement factory underscores our dedication to producing high-quality cement, fostering sustainable practices, and contributing to the socio-economic development of Afghanistan. We look forward to collaborating with global industry leaders to drive forward both our mission and the broader goals of the WCA,” says Safiullah Saber, Alfalah ul Alami’s CEO.

