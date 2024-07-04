FLSmidth Cement and Carbon Re sign cooperation agreement

Peter Bell By 04 July 2024

FLSmidth Cement and Carbon Re have announced a cooperation agreement to integrate FLSmidth’s Cement's ECS/ProcessExpert® advanced process control software, known as PXP, with Carbon Re's AI-powered cloud platform. This will provide cement producers with access to state-of-the-art process optimisation capabilities that will see artificial intelligence and machine learning uncover energy efficiencies and reduce costs and carbon emissions in industrial processes.

The cooperation will unlock the full potential of ECS/ PXP Data books, serving as an open platform for AI models. “By seamlessly integrating ECS/ PXP Data books with Carbon Re for predictive modelling, we're helping the cement industry address its unique challenges and elevate optimisation to new heights,” claims FLSmidth Cement.

“The fusion of advanced process control techniques with AI-driven predictive modelling empowers cement manufacturers with unprecedented foresight into production dynamics. But our collaboration extends far beyond mere integration – it fosters a comprehensive ecosystem of interoperable tools,” adds FLSmidth Cement.

“Driven by a shared commitment to empowering our customers, these solutions in combination offer tailored strategies to address diverse challenges and uncover new opportunities for growth. Whether it's optimising energy consumption, reducing emissions, or enhancing product quality, we're here to support our customers every step of the way.”

Published under