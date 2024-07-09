CemNet.com » Cement News » FLSmidth to increase efficiency of Leamington kiln

By Peter Bell
09 July 2024


Ash Grove (CRH group) is working with FLSmidth Cement, to improve the efficiency of the kiln at its plant in  Leamington, Utah, with a pyroprocessing upgrade, including a new tertiary air duct, new calciner section, new kiln drive system, and other solutions.

“We’re always thrilled to work with Ash Grove,” says Scott Hall, VP sales and service USA and Canada. “They’re committed to increasing process efficiency, and this pyro upgrade will give them that by reducing pressure drop on key points.”

