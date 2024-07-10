Swiss cement market contracts 8% in 2Q24

Muriel Bal By 10 July 2024

Cement deliveries in Switzerland declined eight per cent to 965,157t in the second quarter of 2024 from 1,049,481t in the 2Q23, according to cemsuisse. While market contraction has slowed in comparison with the previous year, the uncertain economic environment continues to impact on cement sales. In addition, supply chain issues and comparatively high energy prices are also affecting deliveries.



1H24 deliveries

Deliveries in the first half of 2024 were down eight per cent to 1,751,590t from 1,904,624t in the 1H23.



In terms of market segments, 1H24 deliveries to ready-mix concrete plants reached 1,263,852t, or 72.2 per cent of total deliveries, with their share falling slipping from 72.6 per cent YoY. Building companies purchased 374,318t, or 21.4 per cent, increasing their share from 20.9 per cent when compared with the 1H23. Deliveries to the concrete products segment decreased to 82,817t from 88,799t, but their share remained stable at 4.7 per cent. Warehouses stored 29,837t, or 1.7 per cent in the 1H24, a slight increase when compared with the 1H23 when 29,667t, or 1.6 per cent of deliveries supplied to warehouses. The off take by retailers fell to 766t in the 1H24 from 3840t in the 1H23.



Low-carbon cement types accounted for 96.4 per cent of deliveries. Bulk deliveries accounted for 96.8 per cent, or 1,696,332t of total deliveries, while bagged deliveries reached 55,258t (3.2 per cent).



Increasing volumes of cement were transported by rail, which accounted for 37.9 per cent, or 664,557t. Of this total, 653,074t was bulk cement and 11,483t was bagged cement. A total of 1,087,033t of cement was delivered by road, including 1,043,258t of bulk cement and 43,775t of bagged cement.



Outlook

While the various planned projects in civil engineering are expected to further stabilise the markets, no rapid recovery is to be expected in the ailing residential construction sector.



“The Swiss cement industry is continuing to work on decarbonising its products and is dependent on adequate and competitive framework conditions for this. The immense challenges on the way to the net zero target can only be overcome with the necessary planning and investment security,” said cemsuisse.

