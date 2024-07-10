Nigerian House of Representatives threatens to issue arrest warrants for Dangote

ICR Newsroom By 10 July 2024

A committee from Nigeria’s House of Representatives, investigating the hike in cement prices, has warned it will issue arrest warrants for Dangote Cement’s management after executives failed to honour an invitation. Chaired by Jonathan Gaza, the House Committee on Solid Minerals issued the threat on 9 July during a National Assembly hearing after the company failed to show up. Gaza stated that the committee would give Dangote Cement another opportunity to comply before taking further action.

“On Dangote, my ruling is simple. The laws have given us the necessary powers, but we owe you a duty of care. We are going to give you one more chance. We are going to communicate a date.

"Failure to comply with that date, a subpoena will be issued. A warrant of arrest will be given for you to make an appearance before the National Assembly. No single individual is bigger than the parliament of his country. No single Nigerian is bigger than the National Assembly," announced Gaza.

Section 89 of the country’s Constitution affords the National Assembly the power to “issue a warrant to compel the attendance of any person who, after having been summoned to attend, fails, refuses, or neglects to do so and does not excuse such failure, refusal, or neglect to the satisfaction of the House or the committee in question and order him to pay all costs which may have been occasioned in compelling his attendance or by reason of his failure, refusal, or neglect to obey the summons."

While the House and its committees often issue such threats, it is rare that they deliver on them.

