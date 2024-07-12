NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers unveils dual-fuel vessel

NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers, a joint venture between Nova Marine Group and Algoma Central Corporation, has placed a purchase order for a methanol dual-fuel cement carrier in China.

The 38,000dwt methanol-ready vessel has been described by the group as ‘the largest cement carrier ever’ and will be constructed by Zhejiang Single Shipbuilding and delivered by the end of 2026.

The ship will be equipped with a cold ironing system, allowing it to use green energies in conjunction with exhaust gas recycling to generate electricity. This results in zero emissions in ports.

It will be the first methanol dual-fuel cement carrier with the ability to burn fuel or methanol, as the group’s other dual-fuel carriers use liquefied natural gas (LNG). Furthermore, the ship will be experimentally fitted with an air lubrication system, which works by air being injected beneath the flat bottom of the carrier through micro air pockets to reduce water residence and therefore fuel consumption. This will further lower the emissions from its use.

The unit will also have a waste heat recover (WHR) system for both the main and auxiliary engines’ exhaust gases, generating 250KW of useable electricity.

Vincenzo Romeo, CEO of the Italian-Swiss Nova Marine Group, said, “This highly valuable new entry implements the Group’s fleet development strategy and is aimed to address the significant increase of cement demand we expect in the years to come and definitely strengthen our position among the world’s leaders in the cement carrier sector with 35 units active worldwide.”

He continued, “For our Group, it definitely represents a milestone, it is a tangible sign of our concrete and strong efforts towards a green fleet and makes ourselves proud for the adoption of such trailblazing solutions.”

The group’s flagship vessel will have 21 crew members and will be classed by The Royal Institution of Naval Architects. NovaAlgoma Cement Carriers has already signed a long-term charter deal for the unit.

