CCP hosts session on the disclosure of material information on cement bags

ICR Newsroom By 12 July 2024

On Thursday, 11 July, Pakistan’s Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) held a stakeholder engagement session regarding the ‘Manufacturing/Packaging' and 'Expiry/Best Before’ dates on cement bags.

This session included representatives of the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) and domestic cement producers. Saeed Ahmed Nawaz, chair of the session, stressed the urgency of these measures in relation to consumer protection: "The non-disclosure of such material information not only misleads consumers but also poses a significant threat to fair-market principles under competition law".

The associations and industry representatives were provided with an overview of the significance of packaging and labelling as well as the procedures for implementing the CCP’s recommendations as per Policy Note issued 7 March 2024.

Industry executives stated the date of packaging would be publicised through a ‘Track and Trace System’. APCMA representatives argued such disclosure could hurt consumer interests. All other stakeholders agreed that the date of packaging and other disclaimers should be clearly stated on the products.

The CCP has allowed the APCMA a period of three weeks to discuss with its members and notify the commission about their plan moving forward.

"This collaborative effort underscores the CCP’s commitment to ensuring consumer safety and satisfaction by advocating disclosure of material information in product packaging. The Commission remains committed to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition to new packaging and labelling standards," said Mr Nawaz.

