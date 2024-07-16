MPA welcomes new UK government planning reforms

Suzanne Starbuck By 16 July 2024

Plans set out by new UK Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, to overhaul the UK’s planning system and boost housebuilding have been welcomed by the Mineral Products Association (MPA), which is calling for the same approach to be applied to minerals planning. On her first full day in the job, with a clear emphasis on housebuilding and energy generation, the chancellor outlined the new government’s intention to reform the National Planning Policy Framework, review greenbelt boundaries and revive onshore wind farm development.

Representing producers of essential materials such as aggregates, asphalt, cement and concrete, the MPA has long called for planning reform that supports the supply chain in delivering the materials needed for growth. MPA Director of Public Affairs, Robert McIlveen, said: “The chancellor has wasted no time to get going, and we warmly welcome her decisions on housing and onshore wind, as well as hiring more planners. We look forward to such decisive action in other areas. MPA members supply the essential materials for housing and infrastructure as well as the feedstock for a wider range of manufacturing and industrial activities, and the chancellor’s early drive to get growth going will be great news for the sector if it is impactful.

“Looking ahead, there is more to do. We will be writing to key ministers in the coming days, stressing that planning reform for housing is just the first step, and that a similar approach of unblocking the planning system needs to be taken for mineral extraction, processing and freight. This is fundamental to growth, given the sector represents the largest material flow in the UK economy – over 1Mt of raw materials and products every day. Mineral products make up a major part of the supply chain for housing and infrastructure, but our members face prohibitive constraints in the current planning and permitting system.”

The new government’s priorities also include a new Industrial Strategy aimed at fostering growth and accelerating decarbonisation. “On energy intensive industries such as cement and lime production, Labour recognised in their election manifesto that UK industry faces much higher energy costs than competitors. Whilst it’s good news that they are committed to measures such as a UK Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) we continue to press for this to be brought forward to 2026 in line with the forthcoming EU CBAM to ensure a level playing field,” added Mr McIlveen.

“On major infrastructure projects we look forward to further detail on the trailed announcement to merge the National Infrastructure Commission and the Infrastructure Projects Authority to improve delivery – another one of our priorities for the new government. We’re looking forward to beig involved in this process, and encouraging key government departments to improve their engagement with the supply chain to deliver infrastructure.”

Published under