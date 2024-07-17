Votorantim Cimentos installs WEG transformers at Bowmanville

Suzanne Starbuck By 17 July 2024

Votorantim Cimentos North America (St Marys Cement) has installed WEG transformers to upgrade the substation at its plant in Bowmanville, Canada. The scope of supply consists of four transformers of 20 and 25MVA power and 43.8/4.16kV voltage. On this project, sales and engineering teams from Brazil worked in partnership with V J Pamensky Canada Inc, a company that has been the exclusive distributor of WEG in Canada for the last 47 years.

To ensure the performance of the transformers under the climatic conditions they will be exposed to, they have been filled with special oil with specific properties that maintain the proper viscosity in extremely cold conditions, equipped with on-load tap changers, and programmed to operate at a frequency of 60Hz, ensuring operational reliability in an environment with temperatures down to -35ºC.

According to WEG, by incorporating advanced insulation technologies and specific materials for low temperatures, its transformers are designed for companies seeking to maximise operational efficiency, even in challenging environments.

