US cement sales rose in April

ICR Newsroom By 19 July 2024

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 9.232Mt in April, up 5.9 per cent YoY from the 8.719Mt recorded in April 2023. Excluding for imports and sales to Puerto Rico, cement consumption in the US rose 5.9 per cent YoY to 9.11Mt, up from 8.6Mt a year earlier. The key district for shipments was the Mountain and Pacific region accounting for 1.629Mt, up 2.3 per cent YoY.



Masonry cement shipments amounted to 202,211t, up 5.4 per cent YoY, with Florida accounting for 53,252t, up 12.9 per cent YoY from April 2023.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, saw a 6.5 per cent YoY decline in April to 5.502Mt, from 5.885Mt a year earlier. The Mountain and Pacific region was the main producing district accounting for 1.348Mt, an increase of 5.8 per cent YoY.



Hydraulic cement, including white cement, and clinker imports amounted to 2.288Mt an increase of 5.2 per cent YoY.



January-April 2024

In the January-April 2024 period, total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 30.556Mt, down 1.9 per cent YoY from the 31.152Mt recorded in the same period of 2023.



Excluding for imports and sales to Puerto Rico, cement consumption in the US fell 1.4 per cent YoY to 30.241Mt, down from 30.671Mt in January-April 2023.



Masonry cement shipments amounted to 732,000t, down 5.9 per cent YoY from 777,437t.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, amounted to 20.733Mt, down 6.6 per cent YoY, from 22.195Mt in January-April 2023.



Hydraulic cement, including white cement, and clinker imports amounted to 7.783Mt, a decline of 2.2 per cent YoY from January-April 2023. Turkey was the key exporter accounting for 2.365Mt, down 6.4 per cent YoY, followed by Vietnam (1.241Mt, up 32.7 per cent YoY), Canada (1.228Mt, up 11.2 per cent YoY) and Greece (686,368t, down 24.4 per cent YoY).



White cement imports amounted to 732,777t in January-April 2024, down 3.3 per cent YoY. Turkey was the key exporter of white cement (481,474t, up 4.3 per cent YoY).



Imported clinker amounted to 232,659t, up 55.6 per cent YoY. Algeria the key exporter of clinker to the US (78,805t).

