Singapore's first electric concrete mixer truck arrives at Pan-United

ICR Newsroom By 22 July 2024

Singapore-based concrete supplier Pan-United Corp Ltd has unveiled the country's first fully-electric concrete mixer truck, highlighting its commitment to sustainability. The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) represents a milestone in the company’s efforts to become a carbon-neutral ready-mix concrete company by 2050.

The electric mixer truck will reduce the carbon footprint associated with the haulage of concrete by 45 per cent, compared to a vehicle using fossil-fuel. Furthermore, switching to EVs in a densely-populated environment like Singapore, can reduce the area’s noise pollution significantly.

CEO of Pan-United, Ken Loh, said, “Pan-United is excited to welcome EVs into Singapore’s built environment industry. We hope to eventually operate a substantial fleet of electric concrete mixer trucks for our day-to-day operations. This step marks an exciting new venture in exploring alternative fuel technology and a deepening commitment to accomplish Pan-United’s aim of being a carbon-neutral ready-mix concrete company by 2050.”

“Pan-United has actively been exploring ways to reduce our embodied and operational carbon emissions. This includes the use of alternative fuels and electric gensets in our operations to lower our carbon footprint. We will continue to actively explore new and innovative solutions and products to decarbonise and accelerate the global climate transition,” he added.

SANY, a Chinese multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company, delivered the vehicle. The electric mixer truck has a 350kWh battery, provides 360kW at peak power and takes just two hours to reach full charge. To compare, a Category A passenger EV with a 78kW battery capacity takes approximately 30 minutes to charge fully.

