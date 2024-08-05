CemNet.com » Cement News » Dai Duong Cement ignites second production line

Dai Duong Cement ignites second production line

By Peter Bell
05 August 2024


On 30 July 2024 the Vietnam Dai Duong Cement 7200tpd clinker production line 2 was successfully ignited and put into production. The project's general contractor was Sinoma Nanjing (NCDRI) while Suzhou Sinoma was contracted as the line's construction company.

The 6600tpd clinker cement production line 1 was successfully ignited on 13 October 2022.The ignition of Line 2 has laid solid foundation for Sinoma to further deepen their cooperation.

Dai Duong Cement is owned by Ocean Minerals Investment JSC.

