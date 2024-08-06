Ambuja lays foundation stone at new Bihar grinding facility

06 August 2024

Ambuja Cement Ltd, part of Adani Cements, has announced a cement grinding unit in Bihar, investing INR16bn (US$190.8m). Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, laid the foundation stone for the facility at Warsaliganj in the Nawada district on 4 August 2024. The unit, Ambuja Cement’s first project in Bihar, will have a full capacity of 6Mta and be completed in three phases on 27,4781.6m2 (67.9 acres) of allotted land. The first phase, costing INR11bn, targets operation by December 2025, adding 2.4Mta of capacity.

The company aims to meet Bihar's infrastructural needs, with the site well-connected by road and rail. The project will contribute around INR2.5bn annually to the state’s revenue and create 250 direct and 1000 indirect jobs. Chief Minister Kumar stated, “This investment by the Adani Group is a testament to Bihar's growth potential and our commitment to fostering sustainable development for the people of Bihar.”

Pranav Adani, director at Adani Enterprises Ltd, added, “This investment aligns with the State Government’s development programs and our growth plans. The cement industry is witnessing healthy volumes due to the government’s infrastructure thrust, and Ambuja Cements is well-positioned to support sustainable infrastructure development in the country. We look forward to collaborating with the state government, authorities, and local communities on this and future projects.”

Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) has allocated 274,781.6m2 for the facility, with environmental clearance granted. Additionally, Ambuja Cements secured 107,646.4m2 (26.6 acres) for another facility in Motipur, Muzaffarpur district. The Adani Group also proposed investments in Araria, Kishanganj, and Begusarai. Other companies like JK Cement, PepsiCo, and Coca Cola plan to set up facilities in Bihar, sparking hope for employment stimulation.

