Sarens completes heavy lifts at Kwinana plant

Peter Bell By 08 August 2024

The expansion of the Cockburn Cement plant in Kwinana aims to reduce CO 2 emissions by 20 per cent through the installation of cutting-edge cement production technologies. The introduction of two new 100tph ball mill grinding circuits will ensure a reliable supply of high-quality cement products to the Western Australian market. Once operational in 2024, cement production will transition from Munster to Kwinana, while lime manufacturing will remain at Munster.

SIMPEC, a subsidiary of WestStar, has been contracted by Cockburn Cement to provide structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation (SMPE&I) support services for the modernisation project. The scope includes new grinding circuits and a raw material storage and reclamation system designed to produce various cement products for the local market. The construction features two 100tph grinding units, a 110,000t raw material storage facility, and a recovery system, along with six new 3200t finished product silos equipped for truck loading.

Sarens played a crucial role in this project by performing heavy lifting operations for the installation of two large filtration units and two highly engineered covers for the ball mill building. These efforts are part of a broader upgrade that is expected to save approximately AUD19m (US$12.36m) in the first year by reducing energy, maintenance, and transport costs.

The crane options were limited due to the available ground bearing capacity at site. By using the LR1350 Sarens relocated the crane to install both roof sections in a single day. Maximum wind speed for these lifts was 9m/s, which meant that the team had to keep a close eye on a suitable weather window.

The LR1350-1/LN crane, with a lifting capacity of 350t, was used to lift the 35.1t filters. For the rigging, Sarens utilised an S17 Spreader beam and two specially designed lifting beams. The filtration units are vital for managing the environmental impacts of the cement process and required meticulous coordination, involving up to 29 lifting points for safe installation. Currently, 12 cranes of various sizes and configurations continue to support ongoing tasks at the plant.

The Kwinana plant modernisation will also eliminate the need for heavy vehicles on local roads by enabling the direct receipt and storage of bulk raw materials via a new raw materials feed conveyor system and a fully enclosed 110,000t storage shed from the Fremantle Port Authority's Kwinana Bulk Terminal.

