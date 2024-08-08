Deha Tech to build calcined clay plant in Tema

Deha Tech will undertake the construction and mechanical assembly of the world’s largest newly-built calcined clay facility with a production capacity of 1280tpd located in Tema, Ghana, for Cimpor Global Holding.
Cimpor Global is a pioneer of calcined clay production facility investments, which are one of the key strategies of its sustainability and decarbonsation roadmap. This investment will have a significant impact on reducing emissions and the CO2 footprint resulting from clinker production. When the Tema plant becomes operational in 2025, it is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 440,000tpa.Published under Cement News