Deha Tech to build calcined clay plant in Tema

Peter Bell By 08 August 2024

Deha Tech will undertake the construction and mechanical assembly of the world’s largest newly-built calcined clay facility with a production capacity of 1280tpd located in Tema, Ghana, for Cimpor Global Holding.

Cimpor Global is a pioneer of calcined clay production facility investments, which are one of the key strategies of its sustainability and decarbonsation roadmap. This investment will have a significant impact on reducing emissions and the CO 2 footprint resulting from clinker production. When the Tema plant becomes operational in 2025, it is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 440,000tpa.

