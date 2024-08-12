Ukraine's reconstruction efforts boosts cement production

ICR Newsroom By 12 August 2024

Ukraine's cement association, Ukrcement, reported that the country has increased its cement production by 25 per cent in response to growing reconstruction needs. Data for the January-June 2024 period shows that members of Ukrcement boosted their production by 24.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2023 (a total of 3.7Mt). The association highlighted the strength of its member enterprises, continuing to adapt and produce construction materials despite the ongoing difficulties of the war.

A spokesperson for the association said, “Despite the huge challenges of the war, the enterprises of the Association of Cement Manufacturers of Ukraine continue to adapt to new realities and produce strategically important products - cement.”

There has also been a significant rise in clinker production by 12.7 per cent YoY, reaching 2.9Mt in the first half of the year. This surge in cement production aligns with the increase in the overall construction activity across Ukraine. The amount of completed construction works in the country has jumped by 40.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2023. New construction projects have accounted for 46.5 per cent of the total construction work completed during the period, with renovation and technical works comprising 25 per cent.

Published under