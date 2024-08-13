India Cements returns to black in 1QFY24-25

Muriel Bal By 13 August 2024

India Cements reported a standalone 1QFY24-25 revenue from operations of INR9.72bn (US$115.8m), down 30 per cent YoY. Cement and clinker volumes decreased to 1,961,000t in the first quarter when compared with 2,666,000t in the 1QFY23-24. Overall blended cement sales accounted for 61 per cent of volumes, up from 59 per cent in the previous year’s equivalent period.



The company’s posted a stand-alone 1QFY24-25 net profit of INR570m, an improvement when compared with the net loss of INR-750m in the year-ago period. The results was supported by a INR2.41bn profit from the sale of its Parli grinding unit.

