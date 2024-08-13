West International Holdings Ltd begins construction of Buikwe cement plant

13 August 2024

The construction of a new UGX730m (US$196,180.8m) cement factory has begun on a 50-acre (20.2ha) plot in the Buikwe district of Uganda.

Chinese-owned West International Holdings Ltd will invest UGX730m in Kavule Cell, Buzika ‘B’ Ward, Njeru Municipality, after a similar investment in the Karamoja sub-region, according to Group Director, Ambrose Byona, on 10 August.

Mr Byona explained that the reason for establishing the unit in the Moroto District, which is expected to be commissioned on July 2025, is the availability of raw materials (limestone) that were previously imported for the manufacture of clinker cement.

He remarked, “This factory is going to support markets in Central (Kampala areas), Mwanza in Tanzania, and Mugingo in Kenya; we also want to use the railway to transport these products to avoid the wear and tear on roads caused by loaded trucks.”

The group director announced that the construction of the facility, which is expected to employ 1800 staff and produce approximately 4000tpd, will take 12 months. The surrounding community will also be provided with a health centre and school as part of this project.

Peter Lokeris, minister for Karamoja, said the people of the Buikwe district will benefit from the project in numerous ways.

“A nation can only develop through industrialisation, and such initiatives bring unity with other regions in the country,” he stated.

Balaam Barugahara, state minister for gender, labour and social development in charge of youth, revealed that his office will work closely with the company to ensure that the hiring of both skilled and unskilled youth in the Buikwe district is prioritised.

However, Njeru Municipality Mayor, Yasmin Kyaze, asked the company to ensure its employees are not exploited like those in other factories in Njeru.

