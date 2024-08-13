Vicat to construct housing and office project on site of Olympic village

Peter Bell By 13 August 2024

On the completion of the 2025 Summer Olympic Games and Paralympic Games, the athlete's village that housed 9000 people will be converted by Vicat into a residential and professional district.

This will bring together more than 2800 new housing units, a student residence, a hotel, two new school groups, as well as 6ha of green spaces including a public park in the heart of the district. In addition, the new site will has space for 120,000m² of activities, offices and services that can accommodate 6000 employees and 3200m² of local shops.



The environmental objectives will be achieved with 70,000m³ of Vicat concrete, 90 per cent of which is low-carbon, making it possible to avoid 5000t of CO 2 equivalent, compared to traditional concrete alternatives.

Laurent Legay, director of markets and offer (CMO) at Vicat, explains: "Our solutions met the ambitious carbon criteria of the project. The Athletes' Village also demonstrated the relevance of our solutions, including our Carat concrete, which incorporates biochar, a permanent carbon sink and whose carbon weight is divided by 10 compared to conventional concrete."

