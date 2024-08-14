Yura to install Line 3 AF handling equipment

Muriel Bal By 14 August 2024

Cemento Yura SA, part of the Gloria Group, plans to install a new system for the reception, storage, dosage and transportation of alternative fuels for the third kiln line at its Arequipa plant.



The PEN2,494,514 (US$665,980) project will see the installation of a 2000m2 storage platform at floor level, a reception hopper with guillotine gate, a blower of 1200m3/h, 24m of steel piping and a metal support structure.



As a result, the company expects to reduce fossil fuel use with a positive effect on clinker production cost.



The new AF handling facility is scheduled for completion in approximately three months’ time, excluding a 14-day testing period.

