Binmaster moves into new offices, warehouse and manufacturing facility

ICR Newsroom By 14 August 2024

A tornado decimated Binmaster’s 10,684m2 (115,000ft2) plant and offices in less than 20s on 26 April 2024. However, Binmaster was back to assembling level sensors and wireless devices at a new plant location within just three weeks. In mid-July, BinMaster moved into its new offices on Transformation Drive at the Innovation Campus at the University of Lincoln, USA.

The new plant is only a few kilometres from the prior Lincoln, Nebraska, location. BinMaster set up new production lines, while its supply chain staff replenished inventory of almost 30,000 parts in the new 3716m2 (40,000ft2) warehouse and manufacturing facility. The new offices are just minutes away from the new plant on the 101ha (249 acres) public/private research campus that houses businesses, a conference centre, and the Nebraska Innovation Studio.

“Our swift recovery is a testament to the unity and commitment of our entire team. We couldn't have done it without the unwavering support of our vendor partners and the resilience of our IT infrastructure that preserved our history,” acknowledged Scott McLain, president of Garner Industries and Binmaster.



