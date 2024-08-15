Dry season drives DRC price drop

The price of grey cement in Mbuji-Mayi, Kasai-Oriental province, Democratic Republic of Congo, dropped from US$30/bag to US$22-23/bag. The drop has been attributed to an abundant supply during the dry season.
Several depots in Meiji-Mayi are flooded with bags of grey cement from Kinshasa, Likasi (Haut-Katanga) and Kolwezi (Lualaba).
Trucks have been taking advantage of the dry season while transportation by ship from Kinshasa to Ndomba, Kabeya-Kamwanga, via Lusambo in Sankuru province.
However, resellers said they are having difficulty selling the bags, even at the lower price.
