Dry season drives DRC price drop

Muriel Bal By 15 August 2024

The price of grey cement in Mbuji-Mayi, Kasai-Oriental province, Democratic Republic of Congo, dropped from US$30/bag to US$22-23/bag. The drop has been attributed to an abundant supply during the dry season.



Several depots in Meiji-Mayi are flooded with bags of grey cement from Kinshasa, Likasi (Haut-Katanga) and Kolwezi (Lualaba).



Trucks have been taking advantage of the dry season while transportation by ship from Kinshasa to Ndomba, Kabeya-Kamwanga, via Lusambo in Sankuru province.



However, resellers said they are having difficulty selling the bags, even at the lower price.

Published under