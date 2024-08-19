US and Puerto Rico cement markets contract in May

Muriel Bal By 19 August 2024

In May 2024 the USA and Puerto Rico reported a total of 0.56Mt of Portland and blended cement shipments, down 8.2 per cent YoY, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The leading cement-consuming states – Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Georgia – received 39 per cent of shipments in May. The leading producing states for Portland and blended cement were Missouri, Texas, California, Florida and Alabama.



Masonry cement shipments fell 7.2 per cent YoY to 203,000t in May 2024. The leading masonry cement-consuming states were Florida, Texas, North Carolina, California, Georgia and Tennessee. Their total off take represented 61 per cent of May shipments.



US clinker production dropped 11.9 per cent YoY to 6.44Mt in May 2024. The leading clinker-producing states were Missouri, Texas, California, Florida and Alabama.



To supplement domestic production, the US and Puerto Rico imported 2.5Mt of cement and clinker in May 2024, slightly below the level imported in May 2023.



January-May 2024

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement in the USA and Puerto Rico in the first five months of 2024 declined by 3.5 per cent YoY to 40.1Mt. Of the total blended volume during this period 21.1Mt, or 97 per cent, was estimated to be Type IL Portland limestone cement.



Masonry cement shipments decreased 6.1 per cent YoY to 935,000t in the January-May 2024 period.



US cement plants produced 27.2Mt of clinker in the 5M24. In addition, 10.3Mt of clinker and cement were imported, slightly less than in the 5M23.

