Kyrgyzstan enforcing a six month import ban on range of cement

ICR Newsroom By 20 August 2024

From 1 October Kyrgyzstan is enforcing a six-month road import ban on cement types including Portland, alumina and slag cements, according to a decree signed by Akylbek Japarov, chairman of the country's cabinet of ministers. The ban is for both cement and clinker.

The ban comes alongside the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reporting a 76 per cent YoY increase in cement imports in May to 125,737t. Shipments predominantly coming from Iran, Kazakhstan, China and Uzbekistan.

However, the country has seen a cement shortage in the northern regions with current cement production in the north reportedly insufficient, according to Central Asia News. To date, imports have not covered the deficit between supply and demand. Cement production for Kyrgyzstan in May 2024 was recorded at 1Mt, reflecting a 5.7 per cent decline YoY.

Head of State Construction Agency Nurdan Oruntaev said, “I think the problem will be resolved with the launch of two new cement plants which are under construction. Prices can then be regulated.”

Published under