Cemex Columbia sets water management standards for cement production

ICR Newsroom By 27 August 2024

Cemex Columbia has announced that 90 per cent of the water that is required for cement production at its Santa Rosa plant is drawn from non-fresh water sources, setting a benchmark for water management in the country. The plant is able to sustain its manufacturing process using water sources, including rainwater, recycling systems and zero water discharges.

The protocol for verifying water management at the plant was developed in collaboration with Environmental Resources Management (ERM), the world’s largest advisory firm dedicated to sustainability. Cemex's efforts to preserve this resource are part of its Future in Action program, which focuses on achieving sustainable excellence through their climate action, circularity and efficient natural resource management with the primary objective of becoming a net zero CO 2 company by 2050.

