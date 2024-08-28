Republic Cement's ecoloop diverts residual waste to co-processing

Peter Bell By 28 August 2024

Republic Cement's resource recovery group ecoloop reported that it successfully diverted 21.4bn plastic sachets in 2023, equivalent to 110,000t of residual waste used, as alternative fuel in the company’s co-processing operations for cement manufacturing.

For the year 2023, Republic Cement said that it had utilised over 670,000t of residual waste in its overall cement manufacturing process, including other alternative fuels such as biomass and refuse-derived fuel. This is the largest amount of residual waste that the company has diverted in a single year since pioneering the use of alternative fuels in the Philippines in the early 2000s.

Republic Cement’s use of alternative fuels in manufacturing has effectively led to a 30 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions per tonne of cement, compared to using traditional fuels such as coal. “In addition, ecoloop supports a circular economy, where materials are continuously reused and recycled, reducing the need for virgin materials and conserving natural resources and fossil fuels,” stated ecoloop Director, Angela Edralin-Valencia.

“This achievement represents a significant amount of waste diverted from landfills and bodies of water, like oceans and urban waterways, and further underscores Republic Cement’s commitment to environmental stewardship and circular economy principles,” added Valencia.

The Philippines is the third largest plastic polluter of the Pacific Ocean, contributing significantly to marine plastic waste. According to a 2021 World Bank report, the Philippines generates an estimated 61,000tpd of waste, with 12 to 24 per cent of this being plastic waste.

