Chinese to build greenfield plant in Kyrgyzstan

Peter Bell By 28 August 2024

A cement plant and a small hydroelectric power station and a will be built in Tyup, Kyrgyzstan by Chinese investors, reports The office of the Presidential Envoy to Issyk-Kul region.

The agreement was signed with representatives of Yunsheng Mining (Yunnan) Co Ltd and China Yunsheng Group. No details on the capacity of the cement plant were given, but the plant’s location in the far north east will locate it right on the border with Kazakhstan and near to the Almaty capital.

China Yunsheng Group operates within the framework of One Belt, One Road initiative. The main goal of the company is to promote strengthening of economic and cultural ties between China and countries participating in joint projects with it.



The Kyrgyzstan Republic curently has a cement capacity of approximately 3.5Mta.

