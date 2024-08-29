Adani Group to set up new cement grinding unit

ICR Newsroom By 29 August 2024

Adani Group has announced plans to set up a 2Mta cement grinding unit in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, India. At the same time, the group is going to develop a state-of-the-art propellant production facility at Shivpuri, announced Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd.

The two projects for the construction of cement grinding and propellant production units, would result in an investment of INR35bn (US$417.2m), and create over 3500 direct and indirect jobs. These announcements were made in an address to the 2024 Regional Industrial Conclave held in Gwalior, in the presence of Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav.

Adani added, “We are witnessing a remarkable period of progress in India – an era of amazing growth. However, this remarkable transformation across the nation is complemented at the state level by exemplary leaders such as Mohan Yadav ji. Under him, Madhya Pradesh is becoming a stand-out example of economic growth.” In Madhya Pradesh, Adani Group has already invested INR182bn and created some 12,000 jobs across sectors such as cement, defence, road, thermal power, renewable power and transmission.

