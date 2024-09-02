CRH completes final phase of European lime divestment

ICR Newsroom By 02 September 2024

CRH previously announced on 22 November 2023 that it has reached an agreement to divest its lime operations in Europe for a total consideration of US$1.1bn. CRH has now announced today that the third and final phase of the transaction, comprising the group’s lime operations in Poland, is now complete.

CRH is one of the largest providers of building materials solutions. Employing around 78,500 people at 3390 different operating locations in 28 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical utility infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH’s unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable, built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating agencies.

