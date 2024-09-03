Simba Cement expands operations in Uganda

ICR Newsroom By 03 September 2024

Simba Cement is making significant strides in Uganda’s construction industry by providing high-quality cement at competitive prices. With the expansion of the company’s operations, including the establishment of the largest clinker manufacturing plant in West Pokot, Kenya, the company is positioning itself as a major force in the country’s construction market. This new clinker plant will enhance the logistical efficiency and reduce costs of operating in the region, enabling Simba to offer a more affordable product to its customers. With the current high demand for construction materials in Uganda driven by infrastructure projects and the need for affordable housings, this new development is timely.

Simba Cement’s Marketing Manager, Heet Raval, said, “Our focus has always been to offer high-quality cement at affordable prices without compromising quality. We believe that by supporting President Yoweri Museveni’s vision of affordable housing, we contribute significantly to Uganda’s socio-economic growth.” The company’s Sales Manager, Edna Agwata, spoke similarly on the impact of the new plant on pricing strategy: “Our proximity to raw material sources plays a crucial role in our pricing strategy. The newly commissioned clinker plant ensures logistical efficiency, reduced transport costs, and an overall lower carbon footprint. This allows us to continue offering affordable cement without compromising quality.”

Efforts to minimise the carbon footprint of the plant and ensure worker safety are also integral to its operations. The company has adhere to ISO standards and followed the environmental guidelines set by regulatory bodies such as the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

Agwata noted the company’s continuous product innovation: “We have recently introduced CEM II cement, specifically developed to meet the growing demand for high-strength cement in civil works and infrastructure projects.” Simba Cement’s efforts to increase their production capacity and expand their dealer network aim to make its products more widely available in the region, ensuring both quality and affordability at the forefront.

