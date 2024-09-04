Cemex acquires recycling company as part of its circularity mission

04 September 2024

On 3 September 2024, Cemex announced it had acquired a majority stake in RC-Baustoffe Berlin GmbH & Co KG, a Berlin-based recycling company and part of the Heim Group. The company processes mineral construction, demolition and excavation materials (CDEM).

The recycling company will be integrated with Regenera, Cemex’s business that offers circularity solutions which extend the life cycle of construction materials by reusing them in value-added products. The acquired recycling facility has the capacity to process up to 400,000tpa of materials, which Regenera plans to turn into recycled aggregates for concrete production, reintegrating them into the construction value chain. As well as its recycling infrastructure, RC-Baustoffe operates Germany’s first plant to permanently store biogenic CO 2 in recycled mineral waste.

Fernando A González, CEO of Cemex, said, “The cement value chain is a valuable contributor to the circular economy with concrete being an infinitely recyclable material.” He added that, “With acquisitions such as this, Cemex continues to strengthen its commitment to circularity through Regenera as well as promoting the world’s transition to a more circular economy. Construction and demolition waste accounts for more than 30 per cent of global waste streams and reintegrating these materials into the construction value chain can reduce the use of virgin raw materials.”

Managing Partner of the HEIM Group, Phillip Heim, announced, “We've been collaborating with Cemex on recycled aggregates for several years, and the company has consistently proven to be a reliable partner in the Berlin metropolitan market.” He further stated that, “Given its strong commitment to sustainability and the circular economy, Cemex is the perfect partner to guide RC-Baustoffe Berlin toward a successful future."

Regenera reclaimed over 9Mt of CDEM in 2023 and has set the goal of recovering over 14Mta by 2030. Earlier this year, Cemex partnered with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a leading circular economy network that works with organisations to continue to further the use of circularity in the cement value chain.

Based in Ulm, Germany, the HEIM Group was founded in 1919 as a paving company. Today, the group employs roughly 550 people across locations in Ulm, Thuringia, Saxony, Brandenburg and Berlin and has expanded its operations into building materials extraction, recycling, agriculture and construction. The group has also been heavily involved in the development of renewable energies, over the last 20 years.

The Berlin-Marzahn recycling plant was acquired by the HEIM Group in 2001. Since then, building materials such as bricks and concrete have been recycled in Bitterfelder Strasse and renewable energy has been produced by the site’s photovoltaic system.

