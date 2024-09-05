Ecocem appoints Mike Donovan as technical director of its US operations

Ecocem, Europe’s leading proprietor of low-carbon cement technologies, announced on 4 September that it has appointed Mike Donovan as technical director for its operations in the USA. Mr Donovan will play a pivotal role in furthering Ecocem’s business development initiatives as the company expands its scalable low-carbon cement technologies across North America.

In his role as technical director, Mr Donovan will be responsible for overseeing key aspects of Ecocem’s US operations. Specifically, he is tasked with ensuring the widespread commercial adoption of the company’s low-carbon cement technologies, including Accelerated Carbon Technology (ACT). Additionally, he will work with industry partners to support the adoption of low-carbon cement technologies and advise North American government agencies, consultants, and financial investors seeking guidance on low-carbon cement and concrete. These responsibilities align with the cement industry’s shift towards more sustainable materials and solutions.

Mr Donovan brings a unique viewpoint and in-depth knowledge of the cement industry. In recent years, he has successfully developed and launched a new natural pozzolan with Geofortis LLC, a Utah-based concrete company. He began his career in concrete roughly four decades ago, working at companies such as Blue Circle Cement, Sherman Industries, and Central Concrete Supply.

Ecocem’s Founder and Managing Director, Donal O’Riain, stated that, “To accelerate decarbonisation of the cement industry, Ecocem needs to create an impact in North America that rivals our footprint in Europe today. The U.S. market has real influence on technology and adoption – where it goes, others follow. Widespread adoption of next-generation scalable cement technologies like Ecocem’s ACT will allow the cement industry to become the first hard-to-abate industrial sector to decarbonise on a trajectory consistent with 1.5°C of global warming.” He added, “Mike is a significant addition to our team. Working alongside Steve Bryan, our Managing Director of U.S. operations, Mike will accelerate our efforts to deliver on our ambition in North America.”

