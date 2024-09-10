Cemex joins initiative to lift Latin American living standards

ICR Newsroom By 10 September 2024

Cemex has joined the "100,000 Pisos Para Jugar" ("100,000 Floors to Play") initiative alongside Habitat for Humanity and the Inter-American Cement Federation (FICEM). The initiative aims to replace 100,000 dirt floors with concrete in homes across Latin America and the Caribbean by 2028.



Cemex will support this project in Colombia through its “Piso Digno” (Dignified Floor) programme, which has been providing families with the materials and technical support needed to improve their home flooring for the past 25 years. The programme has reached remote, hard-to-access communities, transforming over 30Mm2 of flooring and significantly improving housing quality for thousands of families.



“At Cemex, we are committed to creating a positive, lasting impact in communities worldwide,” said Fernando A González, CEO of Cemex. “We’re proud to be part of this initiative, which should help improve the lives of thousands of families.”



The alliance was signed in Cartagena, Colombia, during the FICEM Presidents' Forum. This annual event brings together leaders from Latin American cement and concrete manufacturing companies to discuss the industry's key challenges and opportunities, both globally and within the region.



Concrete floors offer significant benefits over dirt floors in homes. They provide a stable, durable, and easy-to-clean surface, reducing the accumulation of dust, pests, and moisture. Concrete also enhances hygiene and improves indoor air quality, contributing to better health outcomes. Additionally, concrete floors insulate homes, making them more energy-efficient.

