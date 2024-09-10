Argos Panama’s strive for carbon neutrality

ICR Newsroom By 10 September 2024

Argos Panama (part of Cementos Argos SA) is committed to making the construction of housing and infrastructure more sustainable. Gustavo Uribe, CEO of Argos Central America, highlights that this approach is reflected in a portfolio of environmentally responsible products manufactured in Panama’s first carbon-neutral cement plant. The company has been able to achieve such sustainability goals after completing the “Reduce Your Corporate-Carbon Footprint” programme set by the Ministry of the Environment.

Now Argos has focussed its efforts on reducing water consumption in its operations, implementing recirculation projects, allowing it to obtain recognition for its commitment to the preservation of this resource. The company has also strengthened its image as a key player in the country’s development through its participation in such major infrastructure projects in Panama as: the expansion of the Canal, the construction of the Metro lines, the Coastal Beltway and bridges over the Canal.

Mr Uribe continued, “We strive to be an exemplary neighbour, providing training and accompaniment in various areas that contribute to the socioeconomic development of these communities.”

Published under