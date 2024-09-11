U-Ming purchases two new cement carriers

Muriel Bal By 11 September 2024

Taipei-listed dry bulk ship owner U-Ming that it has bought two new cement carriers to replace older vessels.



The new vessels are expected to operate with improved fuel efficiency and be more environmentally friendly. The delivery dates were not available.



U-Ming operates five cement carriers with sizes ranging from 6169dwt to 12,340dwt, built between 1980 and 1995.

