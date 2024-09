Continental Cement expands recycling facility

Muriel Bal By 12 September 2024

Continental Cement opened the expanded recycling facility at its Davenport plant in Buffalo, Iowa, USA, according to local press reports. The project enables the company to reuse waste material and reduce its fossil fuel use by approximately 50,000t.

Continental Cement acquired the Davenport plant in 2015 and opened new cement storage capacity earlier this year.

