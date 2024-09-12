Investment Fund for Developing Countries sells Power Cement stake

ICR Newsroom By 12 September 2024

The Investment Fund for Developing Countries and IFU Investment Partners K/S (IIP) have decided to dispose of their combined 6.1 per cent stake in Power Cement Ltd, Pakistan. IFU Investment Partners K/S (IIP) and the Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU), which hold a total of 80,506,670 shares in Power Cement, have decided to dispose of the entire shareholding in the company.

IFU and IIP have been shareholders in Power Cement for approximately seven years, which is a regular term for IFU’s investment horizon and IIP has come to the end of its fund life, making the disposal of shares part of their exit strategy.

Power Cement Ltd is a prominent player in Pakistan’s cement industry, known for its significant market share and production capacity. IFU (Denmark) provides risk capital and advice to companies wishing to do business in developing countries and emerging markets, with an investment horizon of around five to ten years. IIP is an investment vehicle associated with IFU, focussing on developing countries often in sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure and manufacturing.

